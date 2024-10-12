The Barnes Firm Can Help Consumers Affected By The Fisher-Price Snuga Swing Recall
October 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsNATIONAL (OCT 11, 2024)– Fisher-Price has placed a partial recall on all models of Snuga Swings after five infants, between the ages of 1 and 3 months old, died while sleeping in the device between 2012 and 2022. About 2.1 million swings were sold in the United States. A full list of the 21 recalled Fisher-Price infant swing models, with photos, can be found at the CPSC.
Parents and caregivers have been encouraged to remove the headrest (by cutting the tether) and body support insert from the seat pad, and can also collect a $25 refund. However, the current recall "remedy" to remove these two items still puts infants at risk and may be hazardous to babies.
Parents and caregivers who have questions about this partial product recall should reach out to a trusted attorney for help and to get more information on their rights as a consumer. "At The Barnes Firm, we've built an exceptional team of trusted attorneys," said Richard Barnes, President of The Barnes Firm, "who have many years of experience navigating these very difficult situations. Our team of attorneys are prepared to fight big business to get clients the best result possible," continued Barnes.
With more than 40 attorneys across New York and California, The Barnes Firm offers extensive expertise and legal counsel on personal injury cases including defective products, wrongful death, motor vehicle accidents, and much more. With a premier team of talented attorneys, the firm is committed to helping victims and their families achieve the best result possible for their cases and recover the maximum compensation after an injury.
In addition to earning high marks and the continued trust of satisfied clients, attorneys of The Barnes Firm have repeatedly been recognized within the industry for excellence in the legal field. Awards and accreditations for many attorneys of The Barnes Firm include honors from The Best Lawyers in America for legal ability and professional ethics, Million Dollar Advocates Forum for achieving verdicts or settlements of $2 million or more, Super Lawyers based on a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement, and others.
For further information about The Barnes Firm, and its practice areas and success on behalf of past clients, visit www.TheBarnesFirm.com or call 1(800)800-0000.
