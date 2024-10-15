Boise, ID Author Publishes Children's Book
October 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSadi And Her Siblings, a new book by Hailey Charbonneau, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sadi and her siblings, Lyndsey, Cohen, Eve, and Matilda, are just kittens waiting to be adopted and find their furever homes. When a woman named Cindy takes the kittens home, they are so happy to be one big, happy family!
This happiness doesn't last forever, though. When Cindy gets hurt and has to stay in the hospital, the five kittens must find five special ingredients to save Cindy. Will Sadi and her siblings succeed before it's too late?
About the Author
Hailey Charbonneau was born in Enumclaw, Washington, and raised in Graham. She is currently in the sixth grade and loves playing soccer.
Sadi And Her Siblings is a 20-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-071-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sadi-and-her-siblings
