BC, Canada Author Publishes Science Book
October 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDual-Spin Dirac Equation and Maxwell's Equations, a new book by Xiafu Zhang, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When studying the Dirac equation and Maxwell's equations, replacing the current second-order Pauli spin matrices with fourth-order spin matrices reveals that the Dirac equation contains a pair of spins, and the Maxwell's equations contain spins and Runge-Lenz vector. This book refers to the pair of spins as "dual-spin". The dual-spin matrices are the main components of these equations. Based on the existence of infinite representations of dual-spin matrices, they can be expressed as operators.
This book proposes a new representation for Dirac equation and the Maxwell's equations using these dual-spin operators, and mathematically proves its existence. With the new representation, this book also demonstrates the harmonious unity of the internal structure of the equations and the inherent connection between the two equations, and introduces new symmetries, new solution methods, as well as new approaches to Lorentz transformations by this dual-spin representation. Furthermore, the original Dirac equation only contained one spin, but the author has discovered that there are two spins, which is a breakthrough in cognition.
Dual-Spin Dirac Equation and Maxwell's Equations is a 187-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-648-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dual-spin-dirac-equation-and-maxwells-equations
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us