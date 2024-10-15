Ontario, CA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 15, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Amazing Land of Fae: The Three Quests & In Search of True Love, a new book by M.J. Dooley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Amazing Land of Fae is a magical realm set in an alternate reality present day, where there is no gasoline or electricity, so horses and candles are the norm. The land is inhabited by elves, pixies, sprites, and some humans that live together in harmony, ruled by the highbreed sprite Queen Alieta. When a problem arises in the Land of Fae and the surrounding territories, Queen Alieta calls on her best heroes. This group of diverse creatures comes together to form an unstoppable force for justice, embarking on incredible and dangerous adventures. Follow along as they work together to achieve their mission for their beloved queen, meeting many interesting people along the way and even discovering true love in the process.
About the Author
Born in Toronto, Ontario, M.J. Dooley attended Humber College and Ryerson Polytech, where he studied film and digital photography. He has held a myriad of jobs over the course of his career, including working in warehouses, photo studios, and in restaurants. Now retired, Dooley spends his time penning his stories, which are often inspired by his real-life experiences. Dooley currently resides in Orangeville, Ontario.
The Amazing Land of Fae: The Three Quests & In Search of True Love is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (hardcover $39.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-379-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-amazing-land-of-fae-the-three-quests-in-search-of-true-love
