Wood Dale, IL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Order of the Wolf: Species Chronicles: Book One: Lineage, a new book by Lisa Lacriola, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Toni Luello's life abruptly changes the moment she takes ownership of her great aunt Elena's cottage. After an unusual encounter while exploring a near-by river basin, she begins to have hallucinations and extraordinary dreams that seem all too real.
Toni uncovers more mysteries. A secret society of witches and the wolf-human hybrids they protect. The remnants of a scientist's notebook and a mysterious journal written in Italian. A strange elixir discovered and the disappearance of a beloved great aunt.
But how are they all connected?
Follow Toni as she embarks upon a supernatural journey to find the answers.
About the Author
Lisa Lacriola is a writer in the Chicagoland area. She started writing in grade school and majored in English at Northeastern University graduating with a BA in 2010. Lacriola's work has been featured in numerous publications such as Leather Views, Minerva Rising, the Illinois Eagle, and she has received two awards of merit from National Louis University's journal, Mosaic, for her non-fiction essays.
After completing National Louis University's M.S. program in Written Communications, Lacriola began working on The Order of the Wolf.
The Order of the Wolf: Species Chronicles: Book One: Lineage is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $114.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-113-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-order-of-the-wolf-species-chronicles-book-one-lineage
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us