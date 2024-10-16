Lewistown, NY Author Publishes Thriller Novel
Lateral Hazard, a new book by Steve Monahan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this exciting sequel to Out of Bounds, professional golf tour caddie Mike Harper finds himself once again in the middle of a deadly game of cat and mouse between the Kremlin and the highest levels of the United States government.
In Lateral Hazard, Russian operatives try to find out who betrayed the assassination attempt of a prominent Russian defector. The high stakes worlds of professional golf, fashion, and espionage collide when Mike Harper and his allies try to keep the Russians and a nosy investigative reporter from learning the truth about the failed assassination attempt. Should the Russians find out the truth, it could cost Harper and those he cares about the most their lives.
About the Author
Steve Monahan is an avid golfer who enjoys history and following current geopolitical events. He served in military intelligence while in the United States Army Reserves and currently works in the banking industry.
Lateral Hazard is a 206-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-334-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lateral-hazard
