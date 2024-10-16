Over 30 Titles from Pittsburgh, PA Publishing Company to be Featured at the 2024 Frankfurt International Book Fair
October 16, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co. Inc. is proud to announce over thirty of its titles will be featured at the 2024 Frankfurt International Book Fair (October 16-20, 2024, Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.)
The titles featured span a variety of genres, including poetry, biography/autobiography, children's and more. The Frankfurt International Book Fair allows authors to expose their books to attendees from over 130 countries.
A few notable titles included are:
"Talking Back to The Bible: A Historian's Approach to Bible Study" by Dr. Edward G. Simmons
In a fascinating rumination, Edward G. Simmons combines a lifetime's experiences and biblical research in a voice that is as comfortable and welcoming as if one were seated in an easy chair in his study.
*2017 Illumination Awards Gold Medal Winner in the category of spirituality*
Link to buy: https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/talking-back-to-the-bible-a-historians-approach-to-bible-study
"The Adventures of Boogaloo The Magical Black Cat" by Donnie E. Price
The Adventures of Boogaloo the Magical Black Cat is about Boogaloo's sneaky plan to break the spell and bring holiday joy and Santa to her town. Will Boogaloo succeed?
*No 1 Amazon Bestseller*
Link to buy: https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-adventures-of-boogaloo-the-magical-black-cat
"Sickness: Poetry by Jessica Burby" by Jessica Burby
Faced with the daunting task of feeling better, Burby finds solace in the page, and strives to give a voice to those who may find themselves going through the same thing.
*2024 Regal Summit Book Award Winner*
Link to buy: https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sickness-poetry-by-jessica-burby
"Deathly Alive" by Lauren Bradley
Embroiled in this mystery, the teens soon discover they have less than nine days to unravel what is real, versus folklore or myth, before the evil spreads and can fulfill its vile plan while hopefully saving Madeliene from a never-ending, undead existence.
*Finalist 2023 American Fiction Awards & Winner July 2024 International Impact Award*
Link to buy: https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/deathly-alive
For a complete list of Dorrance Publishing titles that will be featured at the 2024 Frankfurt International Book Fair, visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/R9q1bb17ymdBz7uZ/
In August 2024, Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. celebrated its 104th anniversary. Our founder, Gordon Dorrance, dreamed of becoming a published author, but traditional publishers rejected him. In 1920, he created a better way to get published and founded Dorrance, America's oldest publishing services company. It's this pioneering spirit that Dorrance uses to empower everyone "with a book in them."
For more information on Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc., including our history and comprehensive services, please visit our website at www.dorrancepublishing.com. You can also explore and purchase numerous published titles at www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
