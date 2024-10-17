Ball, LA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
October 17, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGhost Squads, a new book by Dusty Lyn Alaen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Who are they really fighting, and what types of horrific things might they see on the other side?
About the Author
Dusty Lyn Alaen is a professional trail guide in the mountains of Colorado, Montana, and other areas. Dusty guided overnights being a guide, a cook, and wearing many hats to keep things running smoothly. There were times when Dusty changed hats to help medically should anyone need help. In one event keeping a rider alive doing CPR for a heart attack saves his life.
Today Dusty rides the trails for recreation but helps hikers and other people needing help. However, tradition has given him solid materials for use in his writings.
Ghost Squads is a 242-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardback $32.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-314-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ghost-squads
