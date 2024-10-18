Amelia Court House, VA Author Publishes Memoir Short Stories
October 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"shorties", a new book by Louis S. Rupnick, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this reflective, light-hearted memoir, author Louis S. Rupnick chronicles his life's journey, beginning with his childhood on Long Island and ending with discovering his life's purpose, as well as teaching.
Long before his teaching career, however, a recently graduated, eighteen-year-old Lou takes off on a cross-country, Jack Kerouac-style road trip with his trusty canine pal, DOG, and his '56 Chevy, affectionately named Raunchy. As young Lou puts on more miles, he gathers more memories, wacky stories, and life lessons than ever imagined.
Now almost sixty years later, Lou takes stock of his most significant experiences, from the humorous to the poignant to the downright extraordinary.
About the Author
Louis S. Rupnick was born and raised in New Hyde Park on Long Island, New York. Rupnick was an auto mechanic and Child Protective Services investigator and case worker for many years before entering academia. He served on a minesweeper in the USN from 1964 to 1968. He served as Professor of Psychology and Sociology at Suffolk Community College in Riverhead, New York. Now retired, Rupnick resides in Amelia Courthouse, Virginia.
"shorties" is a 318-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-586-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/shorties-true-tales-from-my-journey
