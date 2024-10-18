Tampa, FL Author Publishes Religious History Book
October 18, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod's True Guide to Everlasting Life, a new book by Atum Osirion, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this eye-opening book, Atum Osirion challenges the traditional understanding of the Crucifixion of Christ and the misguided lies we have been fed in the Bible. The identity of the Messiah has been intentionally misleading as part of the Devil's plan to bring humanity to his realm after the Rapture. Through examining the truth in the Bible, historical events, and the progression of blood types, Osirion provides to ultimate guide in saving your soul from eternal damnation and invites you to reconsider your understanding of biblical interpretations.
About the Author
Atum Osirion resides in Tampa, Florida. He was the firstborn son of his mother and father.
God's True Guide to Everlasting Life is a 214-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-038-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/gods-true-guide-to-everlasting-life
