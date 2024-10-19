Warminster, PA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 19, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeyond, a new book by I.L. Middleton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I.L. Middleton weaves a breathtaking tale about a woman learning to navigate the supernatural,
growing in her ability to communicate with those who have passed on: a gift passed down through generations.
Lucy Adams must venture into this uncertain world without the guidance of her Gran, whom she lost in a tragic accident 10 years prior. This accident nearly cost them both their lives, and she's been carrying survivors guilt for a decade, unsure how she herself survived.
With supernatural and fantasy elements, Beyond explores themes of self-discovery, friendship, and a love so strong it challenges fate itself.
About the Author
I.L. Middleton grew up in Lower Bucks County, where she currently resides with her husband and two small children. She's always had a particular interest in writing but never pursued this professionally. Instead, she studied communicative sciences and disorders at West Chester University where she graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in 2013. She then continued her professional studies and earned a Doctorate of Audiology from Salus University in 2017.
Middleton continues to work as a clinical audiologist, helping individuals improve their hearing difficulties and ultimately improve their quality of life. Outside of work, she spends time with her two girls and husband reading and writing.
Beyond is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-799-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/beyond
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us