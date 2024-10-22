Fort Knox, KY Author Publishes Poetry
October 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsComposure Rose, a new book by Alex Loper, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dreamy, introspective, and musical, Alex Loper's Composure Rose is a poetry collection for introverts and extroverts alike. Each of the twenty-one contemporary poems is written for the intention of combining poetry and song.
About the Author
Alex Loper, fifty-one, is currently serving in the United States Army. He enjoys creating graphic art to share on social media, writing, and spending time with his wife and son.
Composure Rose is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-109-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/composure-rose
