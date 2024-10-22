Columbia, CT Veteran & Author Publishes Memoir
October 22, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Lighter Side of Bomb Disposal, a new book by Richard Ruef, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Lighter Side of Bomb Disposal is a collection of stories based on author Richard Ruef's time in the U.S. Army as an Explosives Ordnance Disposal Specialist, with the exact locations and names of people changed. Most of the stories are humorous but poke fun at himself, not at EOD or the U.S. Army.
The Lighter Side of Bomb Disposal was written because the world needs more humor in it. Even the bomb squad has its lighter moments in between the drama.
About the Author
Richard Ruef's civilian life has been spent mostly in the field of logistics, driving trucks, managing shipping and receiving departments, and directing regional and national warehouse networks. He is married with four sons, all grown, and lives in Eastern Connecticut with his wife, Sally. For the past forty years, he has volunteered as an event organizer for the Special Olympics. Richard is also a model railroader and has put on a different haunted house in his garage with his family every year at Halloween since 1985.
The Lighter Side of Bomb Disposal is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-013-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-lighter-side-of-bomb-disposal
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
