Kent, WA Author Publishes Middle Grade Book
October 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMonaliza, a new book by Liliyan Teshome, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On a vacation trip to Rome, Samantha, Patrick, Samson, and Emily as well as her younger sister, Daniella, take in the nightlife and beauty of their surroundings
Then one morning at breakfast, Samson spots the beautiful and mysterious Monaliza eating alone and is immediately smitten. This is unfortunate for Emily, who has long had strong feelings for Samson. The friends must navigate uncomfortable truths during their trip, support each other, and ease broken hearts, while cheering on new love and big life decision. That's what true friends do.
About the Author
Monaliza is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-137-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/monaliza
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
