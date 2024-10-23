Shreveport, LA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRadar, a new book by Willie Turner Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Radar is a collection of poetry about the curiosity of man and outer space. It's a reflection of the younger generation and the change it will bring.
Willie Turner's life has been a constant preparation of mind and body to endure a time of great depression of knowledge.
Radar is a 81-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-132-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/radar
