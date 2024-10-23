Coloma, WI Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFantasy House, a new book by Tom Lynch Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
Fantasy House is a collection of poems as told by Tom Lynch Jr. to his poetically enlightened friends.
About the Author
Tom created a world on his own within himself, a place he knows he belongs, so as he lives his endless life staying brave and courageous through this tale called living, he's simply wanting to go home over the rainbow and in his heart's soul knows he'll be there someday.
Fantasy House is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-869-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/fantasy-house/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us