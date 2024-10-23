Bussey, IA Author Publishes Holiday Romance Novel
October 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Making of the Biggest Small Town for Christmas", a new book by Judy Uitermarkt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A couple finds each other and falls in love in Christmas Town. Together and with the help of their friends and neighbors, they build their small town into a thriving, sustaining town with big things happening.
This story reveals at its heart how neighbors that work together can create a better town.
About the Author
Judy Uitermarkt became a widow after twenty-nine years and wanted to do something for herself instead of being sad. So she started to write poetry and several books.
Judy loves to sit and write, and she sometimes does it for days, even forgetting to sleep. She likes to write about happy things and helping others. She loves to help her friends.
She does everything with her beautiful, fluffy, Main Coon cat named Bobby, who keeps her sane.
"The Making of the Biggest Small Town for Christmas" is a 636-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3014-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-making-of-the-biggest-small-town-for-christmas
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us