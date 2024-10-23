Chambersburg, PA Author Publishes Memoir
October 23, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBurning in Hell: Part 1, a new book by BeastonBoard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Burning in Hell is about the life on both sides of the streets. BeastonBoard gives the truth of a story since he has experience on the streets. His word and street knowledge allow him to because he is unique, so whatever he touches will be and Burning in Hell is unique. Readers will be so engulfed in the story that they won't be able to wait on Part II!
About the Author
BeastonBoard is a person who is all to himself and family. His kids are the world to him. He loves to watch sports and also has a thing for old movies and relaxing. He also does a podcast that he is feeling and liking it all. He always wanted to write and let the world know his story in life, and that dream has finally come true.
Burning in Hell: Part 1 is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1157-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/burning-in-hell-part-1
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us