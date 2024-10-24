Fort Lauderdale, FL Author Publishes Self-Help Book
October 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDon't Get Bitter, Get Better! Powering Through the Pain, a new book by Chandra Kydd, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Yes, pain sucks!
Don't Get Bitter, Get Better! Powering Through the Pain aims to help readers use heartbreaking situations to catapult their success instead of allowing the hurt and anger to compel them towards bitterness and revenge. The book dives into several of Chandra's real-life experiences with some of her past "Misters" through humor, while providing practical strategies for getting better, not bitter.
Whether you have been unexpectedly dumped, cheated on, or ghosted, this book has received amazing reviews and praise for its ability to empower those struggling with post breakup blues to a mindset of hope and motivation to take life to the next level.
About the Author
Chandra Kydd is an award-winning Adult Educator in Florida with a bachelor's degree in public relations and communications and a master's degree in Adult Education and Training. Chandra has three little Kydds (pun intended) and a passion for helping people of all races, cultural backgrounds, sexual orientations, and genders through education and motivation.
Her journey in education started overseas as a United States Peace Corps volunteer, where she managed and taught at a community learning resource center in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. After returning to the U.S., she continued her love of teaching. She is an educator, motivational speaker, mentor, and success coach who has helped thousands of students, from middle school-aged kids to adults, seek their high school diplomas and post-secondary educational goals and careers.
This book is one of five in the Get Better series which tackle how to get better in various arenas of life.
Don't Get Bitter, Get Better! Powering Through the Pain is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-093-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dont-get-bitter-get-better-powering-through-the-pain
