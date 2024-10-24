Bloomington, IL Author Publishes Crime Fiction Novel
October 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy This Time When I Remember, a new book by Homer Elias Calhoun Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
The title of my book derives from a horrible criminal at that has taken place in my life over a span of almost four decades but now just coming into fruition. Unfortunately as children me, my brother and sisters, and also my parents were not aware of the criminal acts taking place in the family for it was kept hidden for years. Clearance and I were not able to process this criminal activity as it was happening over the years in our lifetime we watch quietly and silently always on the run. Now that we are young adults we remember. This is how the title of my book came to life. Based on a true story for we were strangers in our town Sault after like a dangerous prey in my own home town.
Why This Time When I Remember is a 416-page hardback with a retail price of $108.00 (eBook $103.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-478-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/why-this-time-when-i-remember/
