Moxee, WA Author Publishes Novel
October 24, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChasing the Wind, a new book by DL Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hannah can't remember the day of the week anymore. With a drugged-up ex-boyfriend, a newborn daughter, and a hectic work schedule, it makes sense. Persuaded by one of her coworkers, she goes out to a bar for the first time in months. And there, just maybe, she'll meet someone to take her mind off her ex.
A few miles away from Hannah lives Josh Howard, a car mechanic with dying dreams of owning his own business and making it big. One night, he goes out to a bar-something he does most weekends-and meets a young mother and his TGI Fridays waitress from a few hours ago. They hit it off, and suddenly life isn't so difficult anymore.
Over a thousand miles away, in Los Angeles, lives Emma. Since she was twelve, she'd had dreams of being a star. As luck would have it, an agent notices her. But as time passes, Emma discovers even her little twelve-year-old dream was only that: just a dream.
Chasing the Wind follows three characters as they attempt to find happiness in the drama, tragedy, and philosophical moments of their lives.
About the Author
When not chained down by the banalities of work, DL Williams spends his time with family, reading books on science, and tinkering with his doomsday device.
Chasing the Wind is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-225-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/chasing-the-wind
