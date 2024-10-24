OV9 Infinity Expands ASEAN Dominance with Strategic Growth, Driven by Influential Shareholders and New Gold Mine Acquisition

HONG KONG – OV9 Infinity Limited, a leading commodities trading company in Southeast Asia, is pleased to announce its latest strategic acquisition-a 15% stake in a gold mine located in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. This move represents a significant step toward OV9's vision of becoming a dominant player in the ASEAN commodities market, leveraging its strong government connections and innovative financial solutions to support regional economic growth.The Indonesian gold mine, covering 1,520 hectares, has been identified as a high-potential asset with weekly production currently at 5 kg. The recent investment is expected to enhance production to over 100 kg per week as new technology and equipment are deployed. OV9 aims to activate a credit line to secure additional funding for further upgrades and operational expansion. This acquisition aligns with OV9's broader strategy of tapping into Southeast Asia's natural resources to strengthen regional infrastructure, create jobs, and foster economic development.Strategic Partnerships & Expanding HorizonsAs a company, OV9 Infinity Limited is driven by a bold vision to transform ASEAN's supply chain landscape. We are deeply committed to our existing government contracts, including key agreements in Vietnam, where we are obligated to honor delivery quotas. The company is focused on building lasting partnerships across the region, seeking strategic partners who share our commitment to growth and innovation in the commodities sector.OV9 Infinity operates with the unique advantage of having shareholders who are recognized as major business figures in their respective countries, each holding government-issued quotas to import essential commodities like diesel, urea, and other critical goods. These stakeholders bring a deep understanding of local markets and regulations, ensuring OV9's seamless access to vital resources and strategic contracts. As we expand our operations, we plan to lease multiple tank storages across ASEAN, strengthening our capacity to manage diesel trading, which remains a core pillar of our business.Financial Instruments & ASEAN UnityOV9 has consistently pioneered innovative financial solutions to facilitate international trade in Southeast Asia. Leveraging its strategic network of government contacts, the company is capable of structuring financial instruments like Letters of Credit (LCs), Standby Letters of Credit (SBLCs), and escrow services. These tools empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the region to access vital financing and contribute to regional growth.Valentin Oum, Chairman and the main shareholder of OV9, emphasizes the importance of ASEAN unity in achieving this vision. In a rare statement, he expressed gratitude to His Excellency Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, for imparting the lessons of ASEAN solidarity and collaboration. "Unity is the foundation of progress in ASEAN," Valentin remarked. He credited the Secretary-General for inspiring OV9's mission of creating cross-border partnerships and supporting economic development.Daniel Lim, Chief Operating Officer of OV9 Infinity Limited, added: "We are at a critical juncture in our growth journey, and the recent acquisition in Indonesia exemplifies our dedication to regional expansion and sustainable development. We welcome strategic partners who can add value to our ambitious plans for ASEAN, enhancing trade flows and ensuring mutual success."Call for Strategic PartnersOV9 Infinity Limited's ambition is not only to dominate the regional commodities market but also to serve as a platform for strategic investors looking to tap into Southeast Asia's dynamic growth potential. We are actively seeking partners who share our vision of transforming ASEAN's supply chain through collaboration, innovation, and financial inclusivity.The company's core shareholders, representing nine influential figures-each a "tycoon" in their own right within their countries-are pivotal to its success. This diverse network brings together expertise from Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, South Korea, and the Philippines. As OV9 expands its commodity trading ventures, these shareholders remain committed to leveraging their influence to secure the necessary quotas and permissions for imports, ensuring smooth and efficient trade flows across ASEAN.Future Plans & ASEAN VisionWith its focus on strengthening logistics and infrastructure, OV9 plans to lease additional tank storage facilities to meet the growing demand for diesel trading across ASEAN. The company aims to establish itself as the most reliable partner for essential commodities trading, offering security and scalability to both public and private sectors.Each of OV9's nine shareholders has an impressive track record of business leadership and success, contributing to a unified vision of sustainable growth across ASEAN. Their involvement ensures that OV9 has direct access to government-backed contracts, enhancing not just the company's capacity but also its credibility in the commodities sector.In his vision for OV9's future, Chairman Valentin Oum expressed optimism about the company's growth trajectory: "We are building a robust foundation for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2025, which will mark a significant milestone in our commitment to regional development and international partnership."About OV9 Infinity LimitedOriginating from Oum Valentin's investment firm in Cambodia, OV9 Infinity Limited has evolved into a pioneering force in the ASEAN commodities market. With a mission to support SMEs, foster innovation, and drive sustainable development, the company specializes in trading essential goods, including diesel, urea, and other critical commodities. 