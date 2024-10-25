Savanah, GA Author Publishes Poetry
October 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsClapping: A Collection of Poems, a new book by Kristin Law, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Clapping: A Collection of Poems is a celebration of language, words, and rhythm. It is a walk through a forest of ageless imagery. In just a few lines, the reader will journey to the distant lands of their imagination. They may even find themselves clapping.
Clapping: A Collection of Poems is a 266-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-124-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/clapping-a-collection-of-poems
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
