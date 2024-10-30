Biloxi, MS Author Publishes Fiction Novel
October 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Life of Days, a new book by Sara Hammel Dixon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Life of Days is a window into the life of Athena. Each chapter details a single day in her life and reveals that even with all her dreams, hopes, and ambitions, Athena is just like us: a normal, everyday person. But this doesn't make Athena any less important.
Over the course of our lives, like Athena's, we experience the normal struggles and joys-not necessarily big moments-that shape the story of us. Most of us consider the major events as defining, but A Life of Days is about the thoughts and doubts and hopes within Athena, which reflect who she is and who we all are.
About the Author
Sara Dixon was born in Michigan and has lived in seven states and five countries. She is now retired and loves traveling, art, music, sports, and volunteering.
A Life of Days is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-061-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-life-of-days
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
