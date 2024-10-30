Colleyville, TX Author Publishes Autobiography
October 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMembership by Invitation: The Art of Membership, a new book by Frank C. Gore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Membership by Invitation is about Frank C. Gore's career in the private club and golf industry. It spans a period of fifty-six years. Gore wrote it to help educate people in the industry or others considering the private club industry as a career and how to grow a club. Gore chronicles the history of private clubs and how they have developed over the years. He tries to help younger generations understand the value of a private club and also educate consumers on some of the myths and misconceptions about the private club industry. Gore has visited 4,057 private city, country, golf, yacht, and athletic clubs including daily fee golf courses and golf resorts. He visited these venues in forty-eight states and thirty-five countries.
About the Author
Frank C. Gore is President of Gore Golf, clients include Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in North Carolina and Craigsanquhar Sporting Club in Fife, Scotland. He is Chief Analyst for Distinguished Clubs LLC, and Vice President of Development for Escalante Golf. He was Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Membership at ClubCorp 1978–2008; Chief Marketing Officer Eagle Golf 2010–2012; Executive Pastor The Grove Community Church 1992–1994 and 2013–2019; PGA of America member 1975–2008; Publisher of Private Clubs Magazine 1996–2006, and Chairman of Associate Clubs international 1997–2005.
Membership by Invitation: The Art of Membership is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-113-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/membership-by-invitation-the-art-of-membership
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us