Mifflintown, PA Veteran & Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFor Veterans and God's Children, a new book by Tim Krouse has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In his first poetry collection, Timothy Krouse explores his relationship with God, the world, and those most precious to him. Through a myriad of inspirational and thought-provoking poems, Krouse uses powerful prose to lay his soul bare to the world, challenging others to take a journey down their own path of faith to discover God's glory and wisdom and a final home in heaven.
About the Author
My name is Tim Krouse. I was born in Sunbury, Pennsylvania. Most of my life was spent in Middlecreek Township, Middleburg, Pennsylvania. I am a veteran of the Vietnam War in 1969 – 1970. I joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guards and retired from the Army with 23 years of service. My wife's name is Gail, and we have two girls and four boys. Unfortunately, I had to go to the West Virginia County Prison for a crime that I am not proud of. Most of the poems were written there. I had a lot of time to reflect on my life. This is my first book, and I hope I can write more. Some of my poems were written for my fellow service people in the Armed Forces about their military life, there and at home when they came back from overseas. The other poems were written from inspirations of thoughts of Jesus and our God.
For Veterans and God's Children is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-012-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/for-veterans-and-gods-children
