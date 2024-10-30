Lindenhurst, NY Author Publishes Spiritual Discussion
October 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChristianity and Modern Physics, a new book by Dr. Paul A. Sauer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Christianity and Modern Physics, author Dr. Paul A. Sauer demonstrates the incompatibility of the orthodox Christian doctrine of an omnipotent, omniscient, omnipresent God with the relativistic theories of Albert Einstein and with the "orthodox" quantum mechanical theories of the Copenhagen school. Thus, Christian thinkers who seek to explore alternatives to the relativistic secular Big Bang Theory in cosmology need to develop non-relativistic approaches to the topic.
This book demonstrates the implicitly atheistic foundations of the relativity theories and those of the Copenhagen school of quantum mechanics, tracing the progressively corrosive influence of positivistic philosophy upon physics from Mach through Einstein, Bohr, Heisenberg and their followers.
Christianity and Modern Physics is a 194-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-576-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/christianity-and-modern-physics
