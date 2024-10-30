Mount Pleasant, SC Doctor & Author Publishes Novel
October 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNever Too Late: A Story for Every Family and Young Person, a new book by Dr Anthony R. Wells, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Never Too Late is the story of an American family that is confronted with a serious drug problem with one of their teenage daughters. As two friends come to be involved in the situation, they provide help and support. Based on the real-world experiences of the author in both tackling drug addiction in young people and also working to track down and arrest drug manufacturers and distributors. This story is for every family, both American and international. It provides the insights and means by which families may prevent drug addiction in teenagers and young people and how, should it occur, it can be dealt with effectively and with loving care.
Never Too Late: A Story for Every Family and Young Person is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-332-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/never-too-late-a-story-for-every-family-and-young-person
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
