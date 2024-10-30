Homo progressivus - The Energetic Overcome - With a Little Help from Bruce Springsteen, Ludwig van Beethoven & … around the World in 200 Festival-Days
October 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn the week before the US presidential election on 5 November 2024, it is the artists who are calling the tune – impulsive, powerful and mighty, as only music can be. Impromptu, spontaneous, effective and successful. Eckhard Fahlbusch asks Bruce Springsteen to intervene in the election campaign once again this week.
Everyone remembers 9/11 NYC. The harrowing events of Sept. 11. 2001 are still with us in that everyone can remember what they were doing at the time. Springsteen was the first to reflect on his impressions with his album "The Rising". Bruce Springsteen: Nothing Man 9/11 NYC.
The Boss is the gritty and genuine hero of the worker class in the world's oldest continuous democracy. He represents the heart and soul of America. He was honoured as comforter, cheerleader and reminder: Bruce Springsteen tribute: Sting - The Rising.
This book talks about project 3 + 1 + 196 = 3 world-spanning festivals, 1 concert in the Gaza Strip & 196 concerts (one concert in every country on Earth). In his letter to Bruce Springsteen (Letter To You on pages 17-20), Eckhard Fahlbusch asks the rock star to announce this musical event, which has never been seen before in this format and this magnitude. He asks him to announce it before the US election in order to trigger a mood of optimism with respect to freedom, both in the USA and worldwide. In this way, a 2nd presidency for Donald Trump could even be prevented – for the sake of democracy. It would enable the undecided voters and non-voters especially to be reached just before the election. To know why this is so important, read page 44 of the book – with the fitting song from Rag'n'Bone Man and P!nk: Anywhere Away from Here!
Of course, this begs the question of how a relatively unknown author could even get access to a world-renowned and fully booked musician – especially so close to the election. Actually, the answer is quite simple. It could be done like this. And with the following chain of information: Anne-Sophie Mutter => John Williams => Steven Spielberg => Barack & Michelle Obama => Bruce Springsteen! The flow of information along this information chain will be fast since the participants know each other very well and respect one another. Anne-Sophie Mutter has provided the book with four effective and meaningful contributions in the right places. Her contributions can be found on pages 21, 22, 116 and 133. On page 21 Anne-Sophie Mutter answers the question of why Ludwig van Beethovenis also extraordinarily important for this book. She says at the end of her first contribution,
"(…) … why he is the messenger from the past into a better future."
With the right people – at the right times – in the right places! Here is an example.
Mikhail Gorbachev and Raisa Maximovna Gorbacheva with Glasnost and Perestroika declared peace to the world on 11 March 1985 and made a significant step towards ending the Cold War. Riding this wave, on 19 July 1988 in East Berlin, Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band celebrated with up to 500,000 ecstatic fans in a 4-hour rock concert. Before he sang "Chimes of Freedom", he said, "It's great to be here in East Berlin. (…) I have come to play rock 'n' roll for you East Berliners in the hope that all barriers will be torn down one day." Just 16 months later, that hope became reality. The 4-hour rush of freedom was retained and multiplied by the concert goers – in their families, with friends and acquaintances, and at their workplaces.
One year later, millions of the former GDR's citizens freed themselves from the hated GDR regime with the cry "We are the people". This culminated in the opening of the Berlin Wall on 9 November 1989. Almost simultaneously with the Berlin Wall, the intra-Germany border and the Iron Curtain in Europe were also "torn down" WITHOUT A SINGLE SHOT BEING FIRED! The former music critic and current chairman of the Axel Springer Group (Matthias Döpfner) said at the time about the Springsteen concert in Berlin-Weißensee, "I am convinced that an artist, at the right time and in the right place, can do more to change the world than the clever words of many intelligent people would have us believe."
Keeping the above example in sight, 3 world-spanning festivals headed by Bruce Springsteen + 1 concert in the Gaza Strip with Anne-Sophie Mutter, Daniel Barenboim and the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra+ 196 concerts with a vast number of artists – ALL AROUND THE GLOBE –could improve the world sustainably down to its very foundations. And with Kamala Harris as US President from 20 January 2025 – supported by the 3 + 1 + 196 series of festivals and concerts – what can we achieve together? The answers can be found on page 43 of the book, together with the appropriate song Peace Train, which is interpreted impactfully and emotionally by many artists around the world. Bob Geldof (the organiser of Live Aid 1985) says on page 122, "(…) All we can do is sing songs. But for this commitment to mean anything, then we need to go beyond the concerts. Anyone who puts on concerts must engage politically." The POLITICAL COMMITMENT OF THE ARTISTS drawn up by the author can be found on page 123.
The Pale Blue Dot image shows the Earth from a distance of six billion kilometres.
Carl Sagan, the astronomer and television presenter, said, "That is us. This dot is our home. We are that. There is everyone you have ever heard of. Every person, …". From page 503 onwards, this breathtaking and true "story" needs to be read to the end.
You can download the e-book free of charge in the 1st PDF file from above: https://is.gd/cAvS8V
Homo progressivus – The Energetic Overcome – With a Little Help from Bruce Springsteen, Ludwig van Beethoven & … around the World in 200 Festival-Days.
