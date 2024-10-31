Saint Paris, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
October 31, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLil' D's Adventures, a new book by GL Lindy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tag along with Lil' D on his many adventures as he meets new friends and leads them to 444 Safe Haven just in time for the Cat Jubilee! Lil' D's Adventures is a fun-filled story packed with important life lessons and colorful characters you won't soon forget, including Willy-Nilly, Hum-dinger, Tucker, LeRoy, Penny, Fly- and of course, Lil' D himself, the cat with a heart of gold and the patience of a saint who is always a good friend.
Lil' D's Adventures is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-264-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lil-ds-adventures
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
