North, SC Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 31, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems for My Mom, a new book by Amy H. Reynolds, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Amy H. Reynolds's mother passed away in November of 2022, writing about her has helped Reynolds to find peace throughout the grieving process. The poems within Poems for My Mom will help others readers to find comfort and solace amidst grief.
About the Author
Amy H. Reynolds is involved in local, state, and national politics. She believes our country is a part of the world, and that we represent ourselves as well as our fellow citizens best when we treat each other with dignity and respect.
Poems for My Mom is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-369-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/poems-for-my-mom
