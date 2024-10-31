Las Cruces, NM Author Publishes Short Story Collection
October 31, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIf You Ruin My Cup, I'll Kill You, a new book by Ben G., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
If You Ruin My Cup, I'll Kill You touches on the everyday aspects of being human: the dread, the fear, the freedom, the growth, the grief, and everywhere in between.
In this collection, each story is a stand-alone, but just like with life, sometimes themes and ideas carry over and expand.
Every feeling, every emotion within these pages is a part of being human. All our experiences make us people and make us equal; everyone can feel pain or joy. Nothing is exclusively ours to feel and because of that, we can all relate to each other.
Truly, this book is about the human experience.
About the Author
BEN G. is a nonbinary first-time author who hopes this book launches their career as a full-time author, as all do. They live in the Southwest area of New Mexico and was born and raised in El Paso, Texas.
Ben G. has been writing since they could hold a pencil, but only for their own enjoyment in the past. When not writing or thinking about writing "as soon as I finish this TikTok," they enjoy singing and performing under their stage name "The Rat King."
Ben G. likes to call themself a jack of all trades, but a master of none, because they can never commit to one creative medium, because they enjoy them all. Making things with their hands or playing make-believe are their favorite pastimes, and any day where Ben G. can do both is a perfect day to them.
They have tried many ventures in the past such as puppeteer, online blogger, children's performer, and online artist, but none have proven very fruitful. G. is excited about this new venture.
And no one can take that from them.
If You Ruin My Cup, I'll Kill You is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-570-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/if-you-ruin-my-cup-ill-kill-you-and-other-stories-from-inside-the-mind-of-liz-g
