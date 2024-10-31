College Park, GA Author Publishes Children's Christmas Book
October 31, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSanta Claus Had a Dream, a new book by Retha Collins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Christmas is a special time for everyone, even Santa Claus! One night, Santa has a dream where he learns the true reason for the season, Jesus Christ! Jesus is a free, eternal gift for all who believe in him. He is the greatest Christmas gift of all!
About the Author
Retha Collins is passionate about being involved in her church community including outreach ministry, passing out Bibles in the street, senior citizen and child ministry, and volunteering in her church. Collins is an elder in her church and has an associate degree in Pulpit Ministry. She also gives to charitable organizations such as the community food bank, Feed the Children, the International Fellowship of Christians, and the Abandoned Babies Center in Africa. She especially loves doing any humanitarian work that improves the lives of children and fills them with love and laughter.
Collins is a devoted wife, mother, godmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Her hobbies include writing, interior decorating, making arts & crafts, listening to music, dancing, gardening, and watching old movies.
Santa Claus Had a Dream is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4284-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/santa-claus-had-a-dream
