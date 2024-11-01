Midland, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChip and Harley Go to Town, a new book by Pam Munyon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Chip and Harley are two small, mischievous dogs. One day, when their mother unintentionally leaves the door open, they wander away from home. Together, they go on a big adventure full of fun; a big, scary dog, and a few new friends. Hopefully they can get home before they get in too much trouble!
About the Author
Pam Munyon is a retired English teacher. She now can truly enjoy her time with her family. Munyon also enjoys reading, gardening, and entertaining. She has always loved children and teaching through the eyes of a child. She believes books can do just that.
Chip and Harley Go to Town is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-050-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/chip-and-harley-go-to-town
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
