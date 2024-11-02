Newburgh, IN Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPourquoi, a new book by Phillip S. Field, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Told through magical language and illustrations, Pourquoi tells this tale of a deepening relationship between an evergreen and the snow that lay softly upon its branches.
About the Author
Phillip S. Field is a retired social worker. He and his wife Linda reside in Newburgh, Indiana with their children.
Pourquoi is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7000-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/pourquoi
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us