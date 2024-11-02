Sault Ste. Marie, MI Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems and That Will Show Alms, a new book by S.A.S. DuBois, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
All her life S.A.S Dubois was self-suppressed-self. From adolescence and up, her melancholy emotions would teeter totter constantly, ever-changing the course of her life, leaving her, at this age, with few comforts. She would not say her life is a failure, for with all the adventures during the high tides, her cup over floweth, and, instead, she sees all the missed opportunities as delayed success. The poems and stories within this collection showcase Dubois's journey to becoming self-support-self.
About the Author
S.A.S. DuBois leans on her creativity. A fresh inner character thrilled to produce expressive art by applying transference of negative emotions through poetry and song, bringing a steady conscious flow of emotional stability and less teeter totter in life. With the battle against schizophrenia, DuBois has achieved an A.A. in Communication with emphasis on human relations, a B.A. in English, and a Master's in poetry.
Poems and That Will Show Alms is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-197-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/poems-and-that-will-show-alms-psalms-by-solcaliber
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us