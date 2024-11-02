Chico, CA Author Publishes Suspense Novel
November 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFate's Tale: A Dance of Death, a new book by R.O. Lando, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On an adventure and romantic vacation to Spain with her long-time boyfriend, Carlos, Amelia stumbles upon a mysterious seller in a marketplace selling an alluring music box. As its lullaby sings to her, Amelia's entire world is thrown into chaos, struggling with visions and forces beyond her control. Upon their return home, Carlos encourages Amelia to attend therapy, which works at easing her trauma, until it doesn't. As the vision, the Messenger, grows in strength, so does Amelia's insistence that there is more to it than meets the eye.
Carlos, at a complete loss, leaves Amelia to work things out for himself, and heartbroken Amelia, after the attack and murder of her best friend by the Messenger, returns to Spain to uncover the truth behind the entity's malevolent force in her life and to take it out. For good.
About the Author
R. O. Lando, an EMT, has always loved writing, and with the encouragement of his loving partner Olivia, motivation from his younger siblings, and the support of his mother, he has produced his first novel, Fate's Tale: A Dance of Death. When not working or writing, Lando enjoys being at home with his dog, Luke, and cat, Oliver. He likes to spend his free time fishing and sitting by the water with his friends.
Fate's Tale: A Dance of Death is a 228-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-574-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/fates-tale-a-dance-of-death
