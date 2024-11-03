North Kingstown, RI Author Publishes Novel
November 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMisfits: A Time and Place of Their Own, a new book by Edward Turilli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Misfits: A Time and Place of Their Own reveals the misfortunes of youth as outliers disengaged and struggling to find their place within an urban society. They grow into adulthood, escaping from poverty- stricken, violent, ruthless homes in their quest for a better life. A theme might repeat the words of a beaten fighter: "I could'a bin somebody."
About the Author
With a business degree and master's degree in English and American Literature, Edward Turilli has completed careers in management, college and high school English teaching, and as the Director of University Placement and Career Development. He is a professionally certified resume writer and amateur photographer. Turilli enjoys reading the literature of mainly serious novelists. Edward Turilli lives in Rhode Island with his wife Louise and daughters Christine and Anne.
Misfits: A Time and Place of Their Own is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-229-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/misfits-a-time-and-place-of-their-own
Contact Information
Matthew Zappone
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
