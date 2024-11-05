Easton, MD Author Publishes Fiction Stories
November 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIf Houses Could Talk, a new book by Dr. John E. Foss, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The houses in this book tell their own story. Through photos and the houses speaking about their existence and their owners, If Houses Could Talk takes the reader on a fanciful ride to all those who might have lived in these miraculous structures.
About the Author
John E. Foss is a native of Wisconsin and was educated at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (Bachelor of Science) and the University of Minnesota (M.S., Ph.D. degrees). He was involved in teaching and research at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, University of Maryland, North Dakota State University, and the University of Tennessee. He has authored several hundred research publications on soil science and soil-geological interpretations of archaeological sites in the United States. International sites included Italy (Pompeii, Herculaneum, Hadrian's Villa, and Horace's Villa), Tunisia, Albania, and Guatemala. His awards include Fellow in the American Society Agronomy, Soil Science Society of America, and American Association for the Advancement of Science.
If Houses Could Talk is a 72-page hardback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-654-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/if-houses-could-talk
Contact Information
