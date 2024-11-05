Siloam Springs, AR Author Publishes Biography
November 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUncommon Common Man, a new book by Preston Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Uncommon Common Man tells the story of M.H. "Bill" Simmons, co-founder of Pluss Poultry, which became Simmons Foods, one of the United States' leading producers of chicken and pet food. A continual innovator and industry leader, Simmons made lasting contributions to the Food Revolution of the 1950s and early 1960s. He was a key promoter of U.S. poultry exports, and he played a leading role in a trade dispute, remembered as the Chicken War, between the United States and the European Economic Union. His story sheds light on the development of the American poultry industry and on the histories of Northwest Arkansas and the city of Siloam Springs.
About the Author
Preston Jones has published eight previous books and has taught at the university level since 1997. He oversees the War and Life Project, which has recorded the memories of hundreds of combat veterans.
Uncommon Common Man is a 268-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-048-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/uncommon-common-man-m-h-bill-simmons-the-development-of-the-poultry-industry-in-northwest-arkansas-1949-1974
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
