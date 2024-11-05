Smithtown, NY Author Publishes Fiction Novel
November 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Schizophrenic, a new book by Zakey Zeldrinos, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Have you ever wondered what life would be like with a mental illness? Steve Hostinopo is a young gay man who lives in Ohio and was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Steve completed a master's degree program and had ambitious dreams of moving to Washington D.C. and working in politics. However, shortly after he graduated, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and his dreams were crushed. This novel tells Steve's story as he battles the voices in his head and uses his love of politics and history, the power of religion, and support from his boyfriend to overcome his schizophrenia and lead a stable and successful life.
About the Author
Zakey Zeldrinos is a young man who is fascinated by mental illness, politics, history, and religion. Zakey's primary goal in this book is to show readers that individuals with mental illness can use tools to overcome their challenges and lead stable and successful lives. While tracing Steve's battle with the voices in his head, Zakey underscores his love of politics through the story of Steve's father, Sal Hostinopo, who is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Zakey also underscores his passion for intellectual discussions through Steve's mother's book club. This work will appeal to anyone interested in psychology and battling mental illness, politics, history, religion, and a boyfriend's love. Zakey is uniquely qualified to write this book based on the mental illness in his family and his master's degree.
The Schizophrenic is a 218-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardback $31.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-398-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-schizophrenic/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us