Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Art Therapy Book
November 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom My Heart: Art Therapy, a new book by Daphne E. Jessie-Walker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From My Heart: Art Therapy is a collection of some of the poems, songs, drawings, and paintings created from the mind, heart, and soul of Daphne E. Jessie-Walker, all in the spirit of full transparency.
As Jessie-Walker was diagnosed with Relapse-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis and Degenerative Disc Disease, she was forced to stop working at the young age of 36. To cope, Jessie-Walker began to cook, write, draw, and paint, using art therapy to work through the grief of losing her old life, and to embrace her newer, limited lifestyle.
This book is the outcome of Jessie-Walker's art therapy sessions led by God, using faith and creativity to work through emotional duress to achieve an enlightened state of being.
About the Author
Daphne E. Jessie-Walker was born and raised in New Orleans, LA, before moving to Nashville, TN, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Concentration in Mental Health from Tennessee State University.
Jessie-Walker has over 13 years of experience professionally in the mental health field before being diagnosed with Relapse-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis and Degenerative Disc Disease, forcing her retirement at the age of 36.
Jessie-Walker was a dancer, a singer, and a musician in her youth. She grew up in the church, serving many roles as part of many auxiliary service groups and participating in community organizations.
Now residing in Charlotte, NC, Jessie-Walker is married and has a fur baby.
From My Heart: Art Therapy is a 103-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-219-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/from-my-heart-art-therapy
