Radcliff, KY Author Publishes Holiday Short Story
November 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Little Engineer, a new book by A.J. Warkowski, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Every Christmas Eve, engine number 24 pulls a train full of presents through Cheyenne Pass and into the mountains. Connie is an engineer that developed her love for trains in no small part to that annual tradition pulling into her hometown and getting presents from it as a little girl. This year is not only the 50th anniversary of the run, it's the first time Connie will take it over. However, when engine 24 breaks down at the last minute, she has to find a replacement locomotive fast or Christmas will be canceled for people in the mountains.
Scrambling to find a replacement engine without warning on Christmas Eve when everyone else has their own plans is no small problem. But Connie isn't just up against time and everyone else's holiday schedule, she's up against a very step incline. Even if she can find another engine, will it be able to get the train up through the pass? With a mountain of determination and some Christmas spirit, this little engineer thinks she can!
Inspired by The Little Engine that Could
About the Author
A.J. Warkowski is a graduate of the Citadel and Army veteran. He was born & raised in Florida and currently lives with his family in Kentucky.
The Little Engineer is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-469-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-little-engineer-a-christmas-short-story
