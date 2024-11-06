Coeur d'Alene, ID Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
November 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInto the Pages, a new book by Tamera Duce, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Izzy grew up believing she was nothing. She is in the foster system and has been in an abusive household her whole life. She was separated from her brother at a young age and has never really had a family since. Throughout all of her trauma, she has learned that she has the power to leave her reality behind by jumping into the stories of books that she loves so much. It is in this book that she learns that everyone deserves a family. Izzy grows close with people who are fighting for their lives and grows to consider them family. But when they are in danger, will she be able to stop her clock to save them? Or will she be too late.
About the Author
Tamera Duce lives with her family in northern Idaho. Writing has always been a dream of hers. During the day, she works for a local school district. She has always loved working with kids. Duce has always been a passionate reader ever since her parents started reading to her as a child. Her other interests include spending her time outdoors exploring the forest, though not in the winter. When the snow hits the ground, she prefers to say bundled up in a nice blanket on the couch with a good book.
Into the Pages is a 269-page hardback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-309-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/into-the-pages
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us