Bronx, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
November 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWho Ate My Papaya?, a new book by Heather R. Edwards, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the middle of the night, Papa Bear awakens with a slight hunger pain. He heads to the kitchen to eat his papaya, only to find it is not there! Feeling shocked, Papa Bear questions his entire family, but they all deny eating his papaya. Will Papa Bear ever discover the mystery about what happened to his papaya?
About the Author
Heather R. Edwards is an educator with the New York City Department of Education. She is also the author of Snowy Imprints. Her hobbies include crocheting and jewelry making. You can find her blogs online at www.rosemorningstar.com.
About the Illustrator
Darlynn S. Stender lives in Wisconsin. She enjoys painting and fishing.
Who Ate My Papaya? is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-619-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/who-ate-my-papaya
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
