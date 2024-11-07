Morristown, NJ Author Publishes Spiritual Mathematical Discussion
November 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn the Name of God of Wisdom, a new book by Mr. Reza Zolfaghari, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the Name of God of Wisdom will reveal the innermost light of the scriptures in regards to the events of end times and all times by providing a simple yet hard-to-understand numerical philosophy and method for understanding and decoding the true messages of the sacred texts and of the field of consciousness by use of simple calculations that are based on the numerical patterns of the text of the Holy Quran that covers the root of all major religions.
By understanding the concepts of these writings, you will discover that the text of the Holy Quran is not a historical book that was revealed for a particular group but it was an intelligent design and guideline for implementation of the events of the end-time programming for angels of the skies and the earth and for those who were in the know from among humanity.
In these writings you will learn about the nature of reality and its relation to yourself as the microcosms of creation. You will learn about the existence of the "mathematical field of information" and the two "worlds of concepts" and "spirits" and their relations to human design.
Read In the Name of God of Wisdom and discover for yourself that everything in creation, including your entire being and soul, is made of light-information, and this light-information or God particles are encoded within your cellular structure and are also inside every other atom in creation.
About the Author
Mr. Reza Zolfaghari's story begins in the picturesque town of Omidiyeh, Iran, in 1967. He was born into a loving family, with a father employed by the National Iranian Oil Company and a devoted mother who placed family above all else. Despite the modesty of their surroundings, Reza was raised amidst the richness of his parents' values-kindness, integrity, and generosity. Tragedy struck early in Reza's life when his eldest brother, Farzad, passed away while Reza was still in high school. This loss marked a turning point, but Reza's family remained a steadfast source of support and love. Encouraged by his family's unwavering belief in him, Reza pursued higher education in Information Technology at the Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran, a decision that required his family to uproot themselves and move to the bustling capital city. Life took a somber turn when Reza's father was diagnosed with skin cancer, but Reza devoted himself entirely to caring for his father during this heartbreaking period, leaving an indelible mark on his soul. In 1995, Reza married his beloved wife, Mojgan, and together they began a family. Their journey led them to the United States in 2000, where they settled in New Jersey. The arrival of their daughters, Tiam and later Tiara, brought immeasurable joy, but also unforeseen challenges. Tiara's health struggles, including a life-threatening need for a liver transplant at just two weeks old, tested the family's resilience and strength. In 2012, Reza embarked on a transformative spiritual retreat in Brazil, returning with a newfound perspective on life and spirituality. His deep dive into religious texts such as the Quran and the works of Rumi led him to uncover profound insights, shaping his worldview in every way. Tragedy struck once again in 2016 when Tiara passed away at the age of 11, leaving Reza and his family devastated. The loss propelled Reza deeper into his spiritual and intellectual pursuits, leading him to isolate himself from many, but drawing closer to his family and a select circle of friends. Despite his solitude, Reza's impact on those around him was undeniable. In February 2022, he completed his life's work before passing away in March, leaving behind a legacy of love, resilience, and spiritual exploration that continues to inspire all who knew him.
In the Name of God of Wisdom is a 650-page paperback with a retail price of $144.00 (eBook $139.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-775-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/in-the-name-of-god-of-wisdom
