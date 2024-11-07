Dublin, OH Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
November 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Book of Bruce, a new book by Jesse C. Brutkiewicz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A story of personal enlightenment, Bruce discovered his purpose while in the army. After discovering his ability for telepathic communication, his connection to the Galactic Federation is now open, and now Bruce holds the power to prevent immeasurable tragedy for Earth. Now, he writes his book, The Book of Bruce, to let the world know of the Galactic Federation's wishes and provide proof of his conferences with them. By delivering the message, Bruce is now the most important person on our world for our survival and growth into the powerful community we can become.
About the Author
Jesse C. Brutkiewicz has had a variety of paranormal encounters over the years, and comes from a line others with experiences of their own. Before entering the military, he gained important skills of leadership, teamwork, service, and oration through games such as World of Warcraft. Jesse C. Brutkiewicz spent time in the military, and after his second deployment began research on intelligent life in the universe. In his spare time he enjoys watching research YouTube videos such as those by Mystery History and Gaia.
The Book of Bruce is a 392-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-065-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-book-of-the-bruce
