Ostara Welcomes New Client NCP

× Email Ostara Systems Ltd

Ostara Systems are proud to welcome NCP as their newest CAFM software client.National Car Parks is the largest parking provider in the UK, providing value parking for cities, airports and events. They operate over 500 car parks helping millions of customers to find solutions that are right for them.NCP's in-house team will utilise the Ostara CAFM system to efficiently manage maintenance activities across their entire estate. With the Ostara System, a few of the benefits to NCP will be the real-time visibility of work order progress, tighter cost control and full compliance management, as their contractors work with them using the Ostara Web Portal and Mobile Application.Ostara looks forward to working with NCP over the coming years.About Ostara:The Ostara System is a flexible and highly configurable CAFM system, with a focus on legislative compliance and cost control. Ostara are proud to provide its software solution and additional services to a range of blue-chip clients, developing its ever-evolving software to meet the needs of its client's continuous improvement programmes.If you're interested in finding out more about the Ostara system, please don't hesitate to get in contact with our team today by calling us on 0844 880 2582, alternatively, you can fill out our online contact form, and we'll be in touch.