Slingerlands, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMiniatures, a new book by L.G. Mason, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Miniatures is a collection of poems that came to L. G. Mason only lately in the mostly unknowable ways that poems come to people. Many are told from the perspective of a very old man who has written poems all his life, looking back at some of them and discovering that in many, everything he wanted to say was contained in a few lines at the heart of them. Getting these lines right was the way to the poems. The common theme among them all is the trials and triumphs of people and other creatures in nature.
About the Author
L.G. Mason is a former college professor who once studied animal life and has written several books of poetry. He currently lives in upstate New York in the house he once shared with his only love, their kids, and some cats.
Miniatures is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-046-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/miniatures
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us