Greensburg, PA Author Publishes Action Novel
November 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJack's Place, a new book by Jon T. Weible, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The devastating outcome of four years ago has left its stains on a community, especially for Jack Tanner, along with estranged father and son, Tom and Jon Malone. Each trying to navigate their sorrows in their own ways.
Once again Vietnam veterans Jack Tanner, Tom Malone, and Bill Kirkland are thrust into devastating circumstances. Tom struggles with his former friend Jack Tanner regarding the death of Tom's sister Barbra. He, along with his partner Bill Kirkland investigate the slaughter of five people. Young Jon is forced with the decision to trust Jack, and new employer, as he reconnects with the lovely Jennifer. At the same time, people are dying, an old threat seems to draw closer as our heroes are forced to put their differences aside to help those that mean the most…
Jack's Place is a 428-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (hardback $39.00, eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-823-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/jacks-place
